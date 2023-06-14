Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,238,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

