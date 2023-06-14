Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CTO David R. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 376,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,238,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Flywire Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.56 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.