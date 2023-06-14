Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $39,250.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00.

Southern Copper stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

