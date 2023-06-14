Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Sells $44,220.55 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $44,220.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,168.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 578,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 201,804 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 719,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

