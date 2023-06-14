The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50.

On Monday, April 10th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Jason Reiman sold 751 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.07, for a total value of $185,549.57.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

Hershey Trading Up 1.0 %

HSY opened at $257.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.28. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

