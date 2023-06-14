Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 16,031 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56.

On Monday, June 5th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80.

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

