Insider Buying: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Acquires 4,575 Shares of Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.56 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

