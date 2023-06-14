Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager Sells 7,250 Shares

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Envestnet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENV shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 411,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Envestnet by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

