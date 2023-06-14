Avant Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Avant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.68.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

