Avant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Avant Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Avant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Avant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

