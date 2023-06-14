Aventail Capital Group LP Has $1.67 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aventail Capital Group LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,641 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

