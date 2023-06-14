Aventail Capital Group LP Takes $3.18 Million Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2,698.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

