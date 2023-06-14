Aventail Capital Group LP Invests $3.89 Million in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.