Aventail Capital Group LP Invests $2.95 Million in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.11% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EE opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

