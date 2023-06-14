80,000 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

