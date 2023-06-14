Aventail Capital Group LP Acquires 213,549 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,549 shares during the quarter. Delek US makes up approximately 1.0% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned 0.45% of Delek US worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Delek US by 354.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of DK stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

