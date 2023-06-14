Aventail Capital Group LP Lowers Stock Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Aventail Capital Group LP reduced its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,714 shares during the quarter. Kinetik comprises approximately 2.4% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.44% of Kinetik worth $20,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $89,135,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 142,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,820,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Kinetik Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.65. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $281.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 7,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $217,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,142,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,817,713.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $103,746.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,827 shares of company stock valued at $638,008. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.