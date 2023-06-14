Aventail Capital Group LP Acquires 1,240,575 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 190.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240,575 shares during the quarter. Comstock Resources accounts for approximately 3.1% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $25,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Price Performance

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.