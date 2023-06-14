Avidity Partners Management LP Has $504,000 Stock Position in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN)

Avidity Partners Management LP lessened its holdings in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 4.81% of Reunion Neuroscience worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reunion Neuroscience in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REUN. Bloom Burton cut shares of Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Reunion Neuroscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ REUN opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Reunion Neuroscience Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Reunion Neuroscience Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing new molecules to treat mental health conditions in North America. The company's lead asset, RE104, a proprietary, novel, and serotonergic psychedelic compound. It is also developing the RE200 series, which includes preclinical compounds with enhanced receptor selectivity to address additional therapeutic applications.

