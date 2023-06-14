Aventail Capital Group LP Has $10.71 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aventail Capital Group LP lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

