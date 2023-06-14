Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) is Aventail Capital Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 198.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,014 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 7.3% of Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $61,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock worth $541,262,534 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

