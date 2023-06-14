Avidity Partners Management LP Takes Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $690,798.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $784.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 62.88% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COLL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

