Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $52.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

