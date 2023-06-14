Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 27,738 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 163,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 170.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

