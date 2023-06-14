Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

