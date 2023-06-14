Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 11,197 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other MillerKnoll news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLKN opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 89.29%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

