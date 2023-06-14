Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $609,000 Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0706 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.