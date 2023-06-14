George R. Neble Sells 2,500 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,805.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Intapp Stock Down 0.7 %
Intapp stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.62.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
