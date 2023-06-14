Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon Sells 24,762 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $215,924.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,551,933 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,855.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gregory Paul Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 23rd, Gregory Paul Hannon acquired 22,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00.

Kingsway Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 56.73%. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 238,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 145,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kingsway Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.