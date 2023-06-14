David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,919 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FRP Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 0.61. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.
