David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,919 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FRP Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 0.61. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.45 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FRP by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FRP by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FRP by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FRP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of FRP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FRP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

