Michael P. Hartung Sells 7,488 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 7,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $199,105.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLEX opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,841,000 after acquiring an additional 916,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,080,000 after acquiring an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

