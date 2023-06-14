Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $1,248,385.74.

On Friday, June 2nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $175,125.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.71. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,588,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

