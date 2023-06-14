Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CTO Venkat Pasupuleti Sells 18,857 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CTO Venkat Pasupuleti sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $188,570.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mondee Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $724.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.83. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mondee by 3,415.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Mondee in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

