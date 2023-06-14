FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. Sells 2,919 Shares

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $175,636.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
FRP Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $59.56 on Wednesday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.63 million, a PE ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.
