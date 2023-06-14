Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 10,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.33. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $73,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Everi by 6,482.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,681 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $17,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 923.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 367,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

