Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Ken Exner Sells 2,235 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.34. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Elastic by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Elastic by 19,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Elastic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 877,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

