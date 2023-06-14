MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Major Shareholder Robin A. Frew Sells 468,075 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MiX Telematics Trading Down 1.6 %

MIXT stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $163.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

