Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Director Gillian Munson Sells 832 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.55, for a total transaction of $130,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,454.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Long Walk Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

