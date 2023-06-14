ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 3,788 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 840,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,195,269.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CTR opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 226,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

