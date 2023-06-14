Fredrik H. Westerhout Sells 480 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kadant Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KAI opened at $216.48 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $221.27. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.