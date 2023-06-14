Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Insider Kumud Kalia Acquires 2,981 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guardant Health Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The firm had revenue of $128.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,925,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

