Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director William Henderson Cameron Acquires 4,000 Shares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

