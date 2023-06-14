Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director William Henderson Cameron Acquires 4,000 Shares

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOBGet Rating) Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

