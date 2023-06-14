Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen Sells 1,305 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $92,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,342.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $72.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.