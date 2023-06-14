Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.