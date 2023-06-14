Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
LYV opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
