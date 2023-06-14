American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Director Terry S. Jacobs Sells 761 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFG opened at $116.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $127.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

