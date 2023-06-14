Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director James P. Murphy Acquires 5,000 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) Director James P. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zumiez Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,199 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,622 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zumiez by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 148,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zumiez by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,215 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Zumiez by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 36,138 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

