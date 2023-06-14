Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director James P. Murphy Acquires 5,000 Shares

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) Director James P. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zumiez Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.90 million, a P/E ratio of 100.07 and a beta of 1.51. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $31.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zumiez
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.
Zumiez Company Profile
Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.