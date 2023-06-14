Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Jennifer H. Taylor Sells 4,685 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Freshworks Stock Performance
FRSH stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.76.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Freshworks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
