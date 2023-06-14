BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,792 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,470,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,041,278.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $330,949.52.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.76. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

