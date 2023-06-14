Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Matthew Quinn Buys 150,000 Shares

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Quinn acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,650.00 ($45,709.46).

Matthew Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Quinn purchased 350,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$166,600.00 ($112,567.57).

Bravura Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

