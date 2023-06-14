First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Anthony Buys 7,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00.

Todd Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Todd Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,325.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.48 and a 12 month high of C$13.04.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -2.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.