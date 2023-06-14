First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Anthony Buys 7,500 Shares

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00.

Todd Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 27th, Todd Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,325.00.
  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.48 and a 12 month high of C$13.04.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -2.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.