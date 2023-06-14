Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CFO Warren Gardiner Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.